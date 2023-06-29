Pak cricketer Babar Azam sleep under the stars picture goes viral

Riyadh: Over 2 million individuals have gathered in Makkah, Saudi Arabia for the Haj pilgrimage, and among them is Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam, who has also joined the ranks in this sacred destination.

During his Haj journey, Azam captured attention when a photo of him peacefully sleeping under the open sky at Muzdalifah, an open area near Makkah, emerged.

Accompanied by his mother, Azam embarked on this spiritual expedition on June 18.

Fans were quick to embrace the image, lauding the talented batsman and widely sharing it across various social media platforms.

“Babar Azam is sleeping in an open sky at Muzdalifah like other Hajis because our religion teaches us equality,” tweeted one user.

“This picture proves that babar azam is very down to earth person sleeping in the open sky not thinking about people what they say yah rab bus iss saal skipper kee dua qabool kar lee ameen,” another user tweeted.

Along with him, renowned Pakistani Wicketkeeper-batsman and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan is also on the pilgrimage with his mother and wife.

Pakistan are preparing for their upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka and the duo will link up with the rest of the team after the pilgrimage.