Saudi Arabia all set to host FIFA Club World Cup

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is all set to host the FIFA Club World Cup 2023. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) recently announced that the matches will be played in Jeddah.

The historic decision was made after a FIFA delegation toured Jeddah to assess the ongoing preparations for the tournament, which is scheduled from December 12.

President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Yasser Al Misehal, said: “We are delighted that Jeddah, with its state-of-the-art facilities and reputation for hosting major international sports events, has been selected as a host city for the FIFA Club World Cup 2023.”

During their visit, the delegation inspected key infrastructure including King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium as well as proposed training and accommodation facilities.

Jeddah has hosted a few significant international games, including the Spanish and Italian Super Cups, F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the world heavyweight boxing championship, the Asian Club League Handball championship, IHF Men’s Super Globe, IWF Youth World Championships, and the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Final.