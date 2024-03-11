Pak cricketer Babar Azam’s Nikah soon, reveals his close friend

Islamabad: Pakistan‘s star cricketer Babar Azam is gearing up for his wedding, as confirmed by his close friend and teammate, Mohammad Rizwan. Speculations about Babar’s marriage have been circulating for months, and it seems the big day is approaching.

During his stay in India for the ODI World Cup 2023, Babar was reportedly spotted shopping for his wedding attire, including a Sherwani from India’s renowned designer Sabyasachi. Sources claim that the Sherwani cost a whopping Rs 7 lakhs. Babar Azam is also said to have purchased gold from popular Indian brands.

Rizwan, shedding light on their friendship, mentioned that he and Babar share a positive bond and often seek each other’s advice on various life matters. Speaking to Geo TV, Rizwan disclosed, “I asked Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi to get married, and Babar Azam too will get married soon. Marriage is the command of Allah, and the relationship between husband and wife is very sacred.”

Rumours surrounding Babar’s personal life have been rife for quite some time now, with previous speculations about his engagement to cousin Nadia in 2022. Last year, rumours of Babar dating Pakistani actress Hania Aamir too went viral. Their fan edits and videos circulated on social media, but neither of them officially confirmed anything.

Eagle-eyed netizens have noted the public praise exchanged between Babar and Hania, both expressing admiration for each other in various interviews. While the speculations continue, there’s still no official confirmation about Babar Azam’s impending marriage. Fans eagerly await further developments in the cricketer’s personal life.