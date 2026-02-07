Mumbai: Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, continues to be one of the most-watched shows on television. With 27 episodes already aired, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story will conclude, and details about the final episode have been doing the rounds on social media.

Adding to the buzz, actor Adnan Jaffar, who plays the key role of Kamyaar’s (Bilal Abbas Khan’s on-screen character) father has officially wrapped up his shoot for the drama. The actor shared pictures from his last day on set on Instagram and confirmed the end of the show.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Ok, my lovely Gen Zzzz, to your relief, my last day of shoot on #MeriZindagiHaiTu. Sorry for hurting your vested love sentiments.”

Meanwhile, the makers have hinted that the drama is nearing its conclusion. Writer Radain Shah recently appeared on Nadia Khan’s morning show Rise and Shine, where he revealed that only a few episodes remain before the show wraps up. The drama is expected to end around episode 30, which could air on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. However, there is also speculation that the makers may surprise viewers with a special mega episode as episode 31.

Directed by Musaddiq Malek, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been praised for its performances and emotional storyline. Indian audiences can watch the drama on the Top Pakistani Dramas YouTube channel.

With the finale just weeks away, fans are now counting down to see how the love story of the lead characters will reach its conclusion.