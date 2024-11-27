Pak drama Qarz E Jaan: Yumna Zaidi’s reported FEE per episode

Islamabad: Yumna Zaidi, one of Pakistan’s finest actresses, has won the hearts of millions with her stunning performances in a series of hit dramas. She became a household name with her portrayal of ‘Meerab’ in the hugely popular drama Tere Bin, where her chemistry with Wahaj Ali, who played ‘Murtasim’, captured the audience’s attention.

Following the success of Tere Bin, Yumna Zaidi’s name became a sensation not only in Pakistan but also in India.

Yumna Zaidi’s Latest Drama, Qarz e Jaan

Now, Yumna is back on screen with her new project Qarz e Jaan, which airs on Hum TV. The drama, which also stars Usama Khan, is already generating buzz for its storyline. Yumna’s portrayal in the lead role is being praised, and it’s clear that she is back in her element.

With a strong supporting cast and a promising script, Qarz e Jaan has all the ingredients to become another fan favorite.

Yumna Zaidi’s Remuneration

Like always, discussions about Yumna’s remuneration have become a hot topic even now. Known to be one of the highest-paid female stars in Lollywood, Yumna’s fee per episode has reportedly increased significantly since her success in Tere Bin. It is said that her current remuneration ranges between Rs 2 to 3 lakhs per episode (PKR), making her one of the top-earning actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

According to some posts on Pakistani entertainment pages on Reddit, there is a fixd payscale for actors in Lollywood, with established stars like Yumna commanding a higher rate for their performances. It’s likely that she is charging the same amount for Qarz e Jaan, given her growing status in the industry.

More About Qarz e Jaan

The early episodes of Qarz e Jaan have already struck a chord with viewers. So far, only two episodes have aired and fans are eagerly anticipating what’s to come as the drama continues every Sunday.