Hyderabad: Indian fans who love Pakistani dramas got a big shock! The Indian Government has banned popular Pakistani YouTube channels like Hum TV, Har Pal Geo, and ARY Digital. This happened after a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 people died. The ban was ordered for national security reasons.

Now, when you try to watch these channels on YouTube in India, a message pops up:

“This content is not available in your country due to government orders.”

Hum TV’s Clever Message to Fans

But Hum TV didn’t stay silent. The popular Pakistani channel, with over 50 million subscribers, left a cheeky pinned comment under one of their drama videos:

“VPN istemal kar sakte hain” (You can use a VPN)

Yep, they’re telling Indian fans to still watch their shows by using a VPN to bypass the ban. Smart or sneaky? You decide!

Why Indian Fans Love These Dramas

Pakistani dramas like Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Tere Bin, and Mere Humsafar have been super popular in India since 2016. They’re short, emotional, and have strong characters. Indian fans even made fan pages for stars like Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali, and Yumna Zaidi!

At first, only a few Pakistani channels were banned for sharing fake news. But now, even drama channels are blocked.