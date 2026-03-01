Pak drone enters Indian side along LoC in J-K’s Poonch, Army opens fire

Troops fire over a dozen rounds as drone hovers in Digwar area of Poonch; second cross-border UAV sighting in three days triggers search operation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 1st March 2026 10:22 am IST
'In solidarity with Gaza': Iraqi militia claims drone attack on Israel
Representational image

Jammu: Army troops opened fire to bring down a Pakistani drone after it entered the Indian side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, officials said.

However, the drone returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after hovering briefly in Digwar area, the officials said.

2nd time in 3 days

This was the second time in three days that troops opened fire after picking up drone movement from across the border.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The officials said the troops manning a forward post noticed the enemy drone at around 6.10 am and fired over a dozen rounds to bring it down.

However, the drone escaped the gunshots and immediately returned.

Search operation launched

A search operation was launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone, the officials said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

On February 27, troops had also fired on a Pakistani drone in the same area.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 1st March 2026 10:22 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button