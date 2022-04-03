Pak: Dy Speaker rejects no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday dismissed the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution, Dawn news reported.

Imran Khan congratulated every Pakistani on the Speaker’s decision. “The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them,” he remarked.

He also said that he wrote a letter to the President to dissolve the assemblies. “There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people of Pakistan to prepare for elections,” he said.