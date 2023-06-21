Pak President Alvi appoints Justice Qazi Faez Isa as next chief justice

Islamabad: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, considered an independent-minded judge, was appointed as the next chief justice of Pakistan’s Supreme Court by President Arif Alvi.

He will assume office on September 17 after the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

“The president has appointed the chief justice under Article 175 of the Constitution. The president will administer the oath to Justice Qazi Faez Isa on September 17,” according to a statement issued by the presidency.

The senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has said that on becoming the chief justice later this year, he would endeavour to make the system of formation of benches and fixation of cases transparent, reported The Express Tribune.

He has been a judge for the apex court since September 5, 2014. Previously he served as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court from 2009 to 2014, it said.

Faez Isa, 63, is considered an independent-minded judge who earned the ire of the powerful establishment when he issued a scathing verdict against it in a case of a cleric staging protest in Islamabad to choke the city in 2017.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government also filed a case of tax evasion against him in May 2019 but he was later exonerated after a gruelling process.

Faez Isa, the senior most serving judge after Bandial, was born in Quetta on October 26, 1959.

His father late Qazi Mohammad Isa was a leader of the freedom movement and a close associate of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He was the first person from Balochistan to acquire a Bar-at-Law degree and helped establish the All India Muslim League in Balochistan after his return from London.

Faez isa finished his initial studies at the Karachi Grammar School and moved to London to study law and completed his degree from the Inns of Court School Law, London.

He enrolled as an Advocate of the Balochistan High Court on January 30, 1985, and as an Advocate Supreme Court in March 1998. He was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on September 5, 2014.