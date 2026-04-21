Pak receives second tranche of USD 1 bn loan from Saudi Arabia

Karachi: Pakistan has received the second and final tranche of USD 1 billion from Saudi Arabia, as part of a USD 3 billion aid package aimed at boosting its foreign reserves, the state bank said on Tuesday.

Last week, Saudi Arabia pledged USD 3 billion in deposits for Pakistan and extended its existing USD 5 billion facility for a further three years.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) confirmed through a social media post that it has received the second tranche from Saudi Arabia, completing the USD 3 billion transaction after it received USD 2 billion last week.

“State Bank of Pakistan has received funds of USD 1 billion from Ministry of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the value date of 20 April 2026,” the bank said.

The fresh loan came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia to push diplomatic efforts for promoting peace in West Asia.

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With this, Saudi Arabia has become the single largest country to have placed a total of USD 8 billion in cash deposits with the central bank.

Riyadh agreed to make the deposit at a time when Islamabad had to return a USD 3.5 billion loan to the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan returned USD 2 billion to the UAE last week, after it failed to secure an agreement with them to roll over the loan.

Pakistan is also seeking to keep its foreign exchange reserves stable with a USD 1.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but has to ensure that it meets the staff loan programme targets.

The country’s external account has come under pressure due to the conflict in West Asia, which has also led to strained relations with the UAE.

According to official figures, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 16.4 billion as of March 27, sufficient to cover close to three months of imports.