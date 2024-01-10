Pakistan SC upholds Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence year after his death

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th January 2024 3:54 pm IST
Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 10, upheld ex-military dictator and former President Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in a treason case, Dawn reported. Musharraf, who was Pakistan’s military dictator during the Kargil war, passed away on February 5, 2023, in Dubai after prolonged illness. He was living in exile since 2016 to evade criminal charged in Pakistan.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The SC passed the order on petitions over the Lahore High Court’s judgement from 2020, freeing Musharraf of charges of treason and cancelling the complaint against him, therefore dissolving the death sentence awarded to him on December 17, 2019.

“In December 2019, a special court in Islamabad found the ex-dictator guilty of high treason and handed him a death sentence under Article 6 of the Constitution. It marked the first time in Pakistan’s history that a military chief had been declared guilty and punished,” the Dawn report stated.

MS Education Academy

However, on January 13, 2020, the LHC had declared unconstitutional all actions taken by the government against Musharraf, including the filing of a complaint on charges of high treason and the formation of a special court as well as its proceedings. The verdict led to the abolition of the death penalty handed down to him.

(This is a breaking story. More details will follow.)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th January 2024 3:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button