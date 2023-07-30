Pakistan: 20 dead, 50 injured in blast at political party’s meet

The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur's Khar, Geo News quoted police as saying.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th July 2023 7:54 pm IST
Injured being taken to the hospital. At least 20 people were killed and 50 others injured in a blast at an Islamic political party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday (Screengrab)

Peshawar: At least 20 people were killed and 50 others injured in a blast at an Islamic political party’s meeting in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to a media report.

BookMyMBBS

The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Bajaur’s Khar, Geo News quoted police as saying.

The police said that about 50 people were injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

MS Education Academy

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi told the Dawn newspaper that five ambulances had reached the site.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th July 2023 7:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button