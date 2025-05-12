Pakistan admits aircraft damage in clash with India

Responding to a question, he said no Indian pilot was in the custody of Pakistan, and all such reports were based on “fake social media reports”.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th May 2025 8:57 am IST
Security in Srinagar
Srinagar: Security personnel keep vigil, seen a day after India and Pakistan reached a bilateral understanding, in Srinagar, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Islamabad: Pakistan’s military late Sunday night admitted that at least one of its aircraft suffered “minor damage” in the military confrontation with India, without giving more information about the jet.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Addressing a press conference along with officials of the air force and navy, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the purpose of the briefing was to apprise about the conduct and conclusion of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”.

Chaudhry said that “only one aircraft” of Pakistan suffered “minor damage”, without providing details about the aircraft.

He claimed that the military’s response has been “precise, proportionate and still remarkably restrained”.

