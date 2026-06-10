Pakistan Army helicopter crashes in PoK, all personnel dead

In a brief statement, the Pakistan military said that the accident occurred "during take-off due to a technical fault".

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Military helicopter flying over green fields with hills in the background during daytime.
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Islamabad: An Mi-17 helicopter of the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, killing all personnel on board, the army said.

“There were no survivors,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military, said, without giving the number of those killed.

In a brief statement, it said that the accident occurred “during take-off due to a technical fault”.

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Rescue and recovery teams immediately reached the crash site. A board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident.

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and all ranks of the army “express deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families”, the ISPR said.

In September 2025, five personnel were killed after an army helicopter crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district after a “technical fault”.

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In August 2025, a helicopter of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government crashed in the Mohmand district due to bad weather, killing two pilots and three crew members.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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