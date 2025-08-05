No ceasefire violation in J-K’s Poonch, says Indian Army

Mendhar: Amid reports of a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch post Operation Sindoor in May, the Indian army on Tuesday evening, August 5, denied all claims.

Initial reports claimed that after the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire and the Indian Army strongly retaliated, and the exchange of small arms firing between the two sides continued for nearly 15 minutes in the Mankote sector.

However, the Indian Army denied such claims, stating, “There have been some media and social media reports regarding ceasefire violations in the Poonch region. It is clarified that there has been no ceasefire violation along the Line of Control.”

Indian and Pakistani militaries engaged in intense clashes between May 7 and 10 after India launched missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure across the border to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The border clashes, however, died down after the two countries reached an understanding. At least 28 persons were killed in Pakistani shelling, missile and drone attacks along the LoC in J-K with 13 of these deaths reported in Poonch district alone.