Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan praises Hyderabad’s hospitality

Hyderabad: Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan praised the hospitality received in Hyderabad since the team’s arrival in the city on September 27.

Speaking at a press conference after winning an ICC World Cup match against Sri Lanka, he said, “Hospitality, you all must have seen it. Someone must have taken pictures when we came to the airport. I said earlier that I felt like I was playing in front of a crowd in Rawalpindi. Our ground in Lahore is big, and a lot of people come there, but today it seems like Pakistan’s match is taking place in Rawalpindi.”

Pakistan team spotted at various restaurants in Hyderabad

Starting from the moment the Pakistan team landed in Hyderabad, they received good hospitality. At the Hyderabad Airport, the team received a warm welcome.

Later, the Pakistan team was spotted at various restaurants in Hyderabad, including ‘Jewel of Nizam’ and Peshawar. At these restaurants, they were not only seen enjoying Hyderabadi dishes but also interacting with fans.

🎥 Hangout in Hyderabad: Glimpses from the Pakistan team dinner 🍽️#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/R2mB9rQurN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2023

Fans were seen supporting the Pakistan team during the matches, and during the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka match, many fans were chanting ‘Pakistan Jeetega,’ which triggered controversy.

Some netizens are not happy

However, some netizens are not happy with Indians supporting the Pakistan team, even if they were not playing against India.

Hyderabad chants Jitega Bhai Jitega Pakistan Jitega.

That is allowed !!

But when we say that you chant Bharat Mata ki Jai

That is shameful, not allowed ???

Then you say " Humari kaum ki Deshbhakti par doubt kyu " ? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Xe8NGb1mEa — Dr Poornima🚩🇮🇳 (@PoornimaNimo) October 11, 2023

While this is debatable, the Pakistan team received good hospitality in Hyderabad, which was acknowledged by Mohammad Rizwan and other players.

On October 14, the India and Pakistan cricket teams are going to clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.