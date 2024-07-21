Pakistan boycotts Israeli-linked products, declares Netanyahu a ‘terrorist’

The government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Saturday, July 20, took a significant step towards a boycott of products linked to Israel by forming a new committee.

The move came following the country’s recent declarations accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a ‘terrorist’ and Israel as a ‘terrorist entity.’

The Pakistani administration led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif initiated negotiations with the far-right political party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after they held a rally and sit-in in Rawalpindi near Islamabad, demanding a ban on Israeli products in the country.

The rally ended late on Friday after the agreement between the government and the party had been reached. The agreement includes commitments to provide increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians and to identify businesses that may financially be supporting Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

An advisor to PM Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, said that the committee would investigate companies that are either directly or indirectly adding to Israel’s military operations.

“A committee has also been constituted to identify such companies and products in Pakistan that may be directly or indirectly abetting Israel or forces, committing war crimes against Palestinians,” Sanaullah said.

The move has also been amplified by a social media campaign and public demonstrations, in solidarity with Palestine and Israel’s ongoing aggression in Gaza which has caused significant civilian casualties.

Sanaullah has also called on the world, and the global Muslim community, to hold Netanyahu accountable and bring him to justice.

The official further said that their government was also ready to bring the injured Palestinians to Pakistan for treatment.

“Our schools and hospitals are open for providing education and medical facilities to the injured Palestinians,” he added.