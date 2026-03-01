Pakistan cancels at least 184 international flights to Middle East amid Iran attack

International flights in the Middle East have all been badly disrupted or suspended after the closure of the Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2026 3:30 pm IST
Pakistan cancels at least 184 international flights to Middle East due to Iran attack.
Representational image

Karachi: At least 184 international flights of different airlines from Pakistan to the Middle East have been cancelled since Saturday, February 28, owing to the escalating situation after the US and Israel attacked Iran.

A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Sharjah, Riyadh, Jeddah from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Sialkot, Peshawar, Faisalabad had all been cancelled.

“The flights were on the schedule of different airlines,” Hafeez Khan said.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

International flights in the Middle East have all been badly disrupted or suspended after the closure of the Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports which serve as a major hub for connecting flights to Europe, USA, Canada, South America etc.

Airline authorities have suspended all air traffic in the region because of the increase in missile and drone attacks by Iran on the US bases in the region.

The spokesperson said at least 40 flights were cancelled from Islamabad and another 46 from Lahore.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The Pakistan airspace remains open for domestic flights, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2026 3:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button