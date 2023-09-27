Pakistan cricket team led by Babur Azam arrive in Hyderabad

Led by Captain Babur Azam, this will be the team's first to play in India.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 27th September 2023 9:34 pm IST
Pakistan cricket team led by Babur Azam arrives in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The Pakistan cricket team arrived here on Wednesday, September 27, to play against the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium on October 6.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Led by Captain Babur Azam, the team received a warm reception at the airport.

This will be the team’s first time to play in India. Apart from Hyderabad, the Pakistan team will travel to Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkatta before flying to Ahmedabad for the big game against hosts India on October 14.

MS Education Academy

On Monday, September 25, the Pakistan Cricket Board raised serious concerns with the ICC over the delay in the national team’s travel to India due to visa issues and claimed the anxious wait has already impacted its preparation for the 50-over showpiece.

The PCB wrote to the ICC as it continues to wait for visa clearance from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Pakistan last visited India for the T20 World Cup in 2016. The arch-rivals only play each other in the Asia Cup and ICC tournaments due to the tense relations between the two countries.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 27th September 2023 9:34 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button