Islamabad: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain’s personal life is drawing attention after a social media post claimed he had tied the knot in a simple nikah ceremony. However, the wedding claims remain unverified, with no official confirmation available in the report.

The reports claim that Hasnain married a Hafiza-e-Quran who had been studying at a religious seminary. It also alleges that his mother placed greater importance on religious values and character than financial status while choosing a bride for her son.

According to the post, the reported ceremony’s simplicity drew appreciation from social media users, with the discussion focusing on faith, family values and choosing a partner beyond wealth.

While the post presents a heartwarming wedding story, it also acknowledges that the details have not been independently verified. Until Hasnain or his family confirms the news, the reported marriage and claims about the bride’s background remain unconfirmed.