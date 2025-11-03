Pakistan denies Afghan Taliban claim US drones attacked via its soil

Islamabad: Pakistan Monday rejected the Afghan Taliban’s allegations that the US drones were allowed to carry out attacks in Afghanistan from its soil.

“This allegation is false,” said Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military.

During an interaction with a group of senior journalists, the military spokesperson briefed them about the status of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks, cross-border attacks, counterterrorism operations, financial hubs of the terrorists, and other issues.

Also Read Powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes northern Afghanistan

Chaudhry said that Pakistan and the US have no such agreement which allows the latter to attack Afghanistan, Geo News reported.

He also claimed that India may stage a false military operation on the sea frontier and tell the international community that it “foiled an attempt by terrorists to launch an attack against India”.

“We are prepared for any such action,” he said.

On talks with Afghanistan, Chaudhry said there is a one-point agenda of terrorism, as the Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was involved in attacks against Pakistan by using the Afghan soil.

He said that Pakistan entered into dialogue with the Afghan Taliban with the intention of resolving the issue of cross-border militancy through peaceful means. “If the talks fail, we will address the issue of terrorism by all means,” he said.

He also ruled out any talks with the rebels.

Chaudhry said that 1,667 terrorists have been killed this year, including 128 Afghan nationals, in 62,113 intelligence-based operations. Another 582 security personnel were killed in these clashes.

He said there is a nexus involving terrorists and criminals who also use the cover of politics. He said poppy was cultivated on 11,000 acres in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa border area along with Afghanistan, and security forces faced resistance when action was taken against those involved.

Chaudhry said that the Afghan Taliban had agreed during Doha talks with the US that a broad-based representative government would be set up in Kabul, which was not done.