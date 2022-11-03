Video: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in firing, taken to hospital

Unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad, Pakistan, DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday. One assailant attacked with a pistol while other attacked with an AK-47, media reports said.

PTI’s Farrukh Habib has said that party chief Imran Khan has been injured in firing near his container in Wazirabad.

Footage of the firing. Assassination attempt on Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/fmSgI2E8jc — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

Imran Khan was shot in the leg, according to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

He claimed that three persons were hurt in the attack, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha, in an interview with Aaj TV shortly after the incident.

#WATCH | A firing occurred near the container of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad today. Imran Khan sustained injuries on his leg; a man who opened fire has been arrested.



(Video Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/Qe87zRMeEK — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

PTI leader Azhar Mashwani has said that PTI chief Imran Khan is safe while the culprit has been arrested.

Footage from earlier when Imran Khan was being shifted to his car after being shot in leg in the incident near Wazirabad! pic.twitter.com/nDokv07aBO — PTI Politics. (@PTIPoliticsss) November 3, 2022

Imran Khan was speaking to the crowd while atop a container truck about his on-going “long march” to Islamabad to protest the Shehbaz Sharif administration when the shooter, who has since been apprehended, opened fire.

The report said that several others were injured along with the former Pakistan premier.

Footage of the firing. pic.twitter.com/iXgXwDP9EX — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

#UPDATE | Imran Khan has sustained injuries on his leg; man who opened fire has been arrested: Pakistan's Geo English — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

“The cowards have shown their times Imran Khan is injured, may Allah protect him, the whole nation should pray for the life of Imran Khan,” his tweet read.

بزدلوں نے اپنی اوقات دکھا دی ہے

عمران خان صاحب زخمی ہے اللہ تعالی انکو محفوظ رکھے پوری قوم عمران خان کی زندگی کے لئے دعا کرے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) November 3, 2022

Several television outlets aired footage of Imran being transferred from the container to another vehicle with the aid of other site visitors.

A bandage that is wrapped around the PTI’s lead leg is also visible.

Imran Ismail of the PTI said that party leader Imran Khan had suffered ‘three to four’ leg gunshot wounds.

He revealed to Bol TV that he was standing near to Imran when the attack took place. He claimed that in addition to Imran, Faisal Javed had also been shot three to four times in the leg.

He continued by stating that an AK-47-wielding assailant was standing squarely in front of the container.

The fire incident at Imran Khan’s long march container in Wazirabad has been noted by the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has “severely condemned” it.

According to a message from the Pakistani government’s official Twitter account, he has directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to request an immediate report on the incident from the IGP and chief secretary Punjab.