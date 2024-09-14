Pakistan is a team with eleven captains, says ex-player Danish Kaneria

Pakistan is going through one of the worst phases in its cricket history. In the past this land had produced some of the best cricketers of the world. Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammed and his brothers, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and many more outstanding players kept Pakistan’s flying high in the arenas across the world.

But now the flow of talent seems to have dried up. When skipper Shan Masood trudged his way back to the pavilion after a series loss to Bangladesh recently, it signalled that Pakistan has hit rock bottom. From the Pakistani point of view, nothing can be worse than the clean sweep made by Bangladesh. Statistics only reinforce this gloomy picture. After February 2021, Pakistan has not won even a single Test match on its own soil.

According to South African Mickey Arthur who was the coach of Pakistan till recently, the talent is still there but it is not being utilised in the right manner. Arthur recently commented that the team has no stability. This is something that comes from the top.

For Pakistan cricket to regain stability, the board has to make decisions that are pragmatic instead of doing so based on the whim of the moment. The selection policy also has to be logical and fair. As long as the board does not function well, the players feel insecure. They do not know which game will be their last. Therefore each player plays for himself and contributes nothing to the team’s spirit and morale.

Constant flux

In recent years Pakistan cricket has been in a state of constant flux. The job of head coach has seen a regular flow of people walking in and out of the picture. Those who have coached Pakistan in recent times include former off spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, Abdul Rehman, Grant Bradburn, Mohammad Hafeez and the present incumbents Gary Kirsten of South Africa and Jason Gillespie of Australia. How long they will last is a matter of guesswork. Mickey Arthur feels that his policy is ruining the morale and performance of the team.

Captain’s post uncertain

Even the captain’s post has been an area of uncertainty. Babar Azam had relinquished the job in all formats after the 2023 ODI World Cup. Thereafter Shaheen Afridi was named as skipper in T20 and Shan Masud in Test cricket. When Pakistan lost to New Zealand before the 2024 World Cup, Shaheen Afridi was promptly removed.

Former player Moin Khan was furious about this development. According to Moin Khan, Afridi had the right credentials as skipper. He is well liked by all players and does not indulge in groupism and politics.

Danish Kaneria’s viewpoint

Recently the former player, Danish Kaneria stirred the pot even more. His remarks criticizing Pakistan’s cricket policies and praising India’s, immediately drew a backlash from many quarters including former players like Inzamam and Shahid Afridi. Kaneria was branded a traitor and his opinion was attributed to his bias in favour of India because of his Hindu religion. But some of the remarks that he made are worthy of attention and should not be disregarded.

Welcome constructive criticism

It would be a big mistake to brush off a dissenting opinion and ascribe it to outside factors. For in that case the situation will never improve. Heeding opinions, looking at them in the right spirit and welcoming constructive criticism must be seen as a step towards learning and improving. Kaneria has played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan and his views have the weight of experience behind them.

“There are eleven captains in the dressing room. The actual captain (till recently) Babar Azam, had no control over anything. He just lost the plot and did not bother to take hold of the reins again. Each player did what they wanted,” said Kaneria.

According to Kaneria, Shaheen Shah Afridi may become captain of Pakistan one day. But in that case why did the selectors remove him ? “Why is the board following such haphazard chop and change policies ? The Indian team looks far more stable. India does not go in for abrupt changes in every match,” he said.

Need for long term vision

According to Kaneria India also tries out new players but gives them adequate opportunities to prove themselves. Only if they fail repeatedly, they are removed. “The results of following such sound policies, with a long term vision in mind, are there for all of us to see,” said Kaneria.

At this stage, it is important for Pakistan’s cricket to welcome and support a healthy, unbiased dialogue and refrain from dragging religious angles into every sports discourse. Danish Kaneria’s views should be taken in the spirit of sportsmanship.

As it is, high level cricket is played in a very few countries. All the teams need to perform well because that raises the level of competition in the international tournaments.

It is time for Pakistan’s cricket board to wake up to reality, acknowledge the truth and take immediate steps to rectify the matter.