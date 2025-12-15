Pakistan launches nationwide polio vaccination campaign

Peshawar: Pakistan on Monday launched a nationwide polio vaccination campaign, targeting 45.5 million children under five years of age.

The week-long drive will involve more than 400,000 frontline polio workers, the National Emergency Operation Centre said in a statement.

Pakistan is one of only two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio is still endemic. So far this year, 30 polio cases have been reported nationwide, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province recording the highest number of cases at 19.

Punjab aims to cover over 23 million children in the vaccination drive, followed by 16 million in Sindh, 7.2 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and more than 2.6 million in Balochistan. In Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the campaign aims to vaccinate over 400,000 children.