Pakistan: Massive landslide kills 2 Afghans, buries 20 trucks

Peshawar: A massive landslide struck a key highway near the Torkham border town in northwestern Pakistan that killed at least two Afghan citizens, injured eight others and buried some 20 trucks on Tuesday morning, according to a media report.

The landslide occurred in the early hours of Tuesday following a strong thunderstorm on the main road through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber Pass near the Afghanistan border, burying the trucks transporting goods, the Dawn newspaper reported.

According to rescue officials, two Afghan citizens have been killed in the landslide and authorities were trying to recover their bodies.

“Two Afghan citizens had been killed in the landslide and authorities were trying to recover the bodies. At least eight people were injured and they have been provided with first aid,” Abdul Nasir Khan, the deputy commissioner of the Khyber district, was quoted as saying.

Other officials said that the wreckage of the landslide is quite extensive and our rescue operation is continuing with heavy machinery.

The incident site is part of the main route connecting Pakistan with land-locked Afghanistan, a major transit point for trade between the South Asian nations and into Central Asia.

Meanwhile, officials also said a fire had broken out immediately after the landslide as drivers were cooking meals for sehri on gas stoves.

The blaze is now under control, the report said.