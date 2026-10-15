Pakistan, Oman urge Gulf de-escalation, vow to boost trade ties

Islamabad: Pakistan and Oman on Wednesday agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and energy while calling for restraint, de-escalation and diplomacy amid tensions in the Gulf region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi addressed a joint press conference after the 8th Session of the Pakistan-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission in Islamabad.

Dar said the two sides agreed to strengthen their institutional framework through joint working groups covering trade and investment, agriculture, oil and gas, labour and human resource development.

They also agreed to hold a business-to-business investment and promotion forum in Pakistan soon.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 and Foreign Minister of Oman H.E. Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi @badralbusaidi co-chaired the 8th Session of the Pakistan–Oman Joint Ministerial Commission in Islamabad today.@ForeignOfficePk… https://t.co/j4obeKDtSH — Pakistan Embassy Oman (@PakinOman) October 14, 2026

“We exchanged views on the evolving situation in the Gulf, underscoring the importance of restraint, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy,” Dar said, stressing the need to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb because of their importance to global food and energy security.

Dar also condemned the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, saying attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure were “totally unacceptable” and threatened regional peace and security.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

On Gaza, Dar said Pakistan and Oman expressed concern over the continued expansion of Israeli settlements and called for unhindered humanitarian assistance to Palestinians. He also reiterated Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue during his talks with the Omani foreign minister.

Albusaidi, who arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday on a two-day visit, appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating regional dialogue, including negotiations between Iran and the United States, and said such efforts could help build confidence and advance peaceful solutions to regional challenges.

A constructive day in Islamabad co-chairing the 8th Oman–Pakistan Joint Ministerial Commission with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

We reviewed practical ways to deepen our longstanding partnership in trade, investment, energy, logistics and other… https://t.co/vkOq0DO6xx pic.twitter.com/zri9gZtXcj — Badr Albusaidi – بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) October 14, 2026

He said the two countries also discussed expanding economic and commercial cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, logistics, food security and technology.

Dar said both sides shared similar views on regional issues and maintained that “dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward as conflict is no solution to any issue.”