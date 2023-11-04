Pakistan pip New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method to keep semis hopes alive

Bengaluru: Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method in a rain-hit World Cup game to keep their semifinal hopes alive here on Saturday.

Opener Fakhar Zaman played an unbeaten knock of 126 and was well-assisted by skipper Babar Azam (66 not out) during their run chase, which was impacted by intermittent rain.

New Zealand had amassed 401 for six in their 50 overs.

Following a short spell of rain, Pakistan were set a revised target of 342 in 41 overs. The rain returned in the 26th over with Pakistan cruising at 200 for one but no play was possible thereafter.

With the Pakistanis ahead of the DLS par score by 21 runs, they took home two much needed points.

The Kiwis had put on a great show with the bat courtesy Rachin Ravindra’s classy 108 and skipper Kane Williamson’s 95.

It was the fourth successive defeat for the New Zealanders.

Brief scores: New Zealand 401/6 in 50 overs (Rachin Ravindra 108, Kane Williamson 95; Mohammad Wasim 3/60). Pakistan 200/1 in 25.3 overs (Fakhar Zaman 126 not out, Babar Azam 66 not out)