Pakistan pledges support for lasting US-Iran peace efforts

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assured his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni that Islamabad would continue its efforts for lasting peace between Washington and Tehran, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday, June 24.

Momeni arrived on Tuesday, June 23, as part of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s delegation on a one-day visit.

The US and Iran last week signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at restoring peace in west Asia.

Earlier this week, they engaged in technical-level talks in Switzerland, in the presence of mediators Pakistan – which has signed the memorandum as a “guarantor” – and Qatar.

After the talks, the US and Iran agreed on a roadmap towards a final peace deal in 60 days.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad, Naqvi and Momeni discussed Pakistan-Iran relations and the latest regional situation.

Naqvi congratulated Momeni on the joint communiqué signed in Switzerland, saying it would not have been possible without the sincere efforts of the Iranian government and Momeni’s personal commitment.

“Pakistan has always sought peace and stability across the world,” Naqvi said, adding that Islamabad would continue its efforts for lasting peace in the Middle East.

He expressed hope that the joint communiqué would have far-reaching positive implications for the region, the statement said.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in areas including security, counterterrorism, cybersecurity and immigration, it said.

Momeni and Naqvi met several times in recent weeks as the Pakistani minister shuttled between the two countries as part of high-level diplomatic efforts.

Momeni said: “I will soon undertake a detailed visit to Pakistan, aimed at further advancing cooperation between the interior ministries of the two countries.”

He also thanked Pakistan for the warm reception accorded to the Iranian president and his delegation during their visit, according to the statement.

Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder jets escorted Pezeshkian’s plane when it entered the country’s airspace on Tuesday. He met Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership and discussed regional developments and peace initiatives.

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Separately, Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed what it described as positive recognition from the international community for its role in facilitating dialogue and de-escalation efforts between the US and Iran.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said such recognition reflected the international community’s trust in Pakistan and its commitment to promoting peace, security and stability.

Speaking at a weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Andrabi said the US and Iran have also agreed to set up communication channels to prevent misunderstandings, ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and create a deconfliction mechanism that would also involve Lebanon.

He said technical teams from Pakistan and Qatar would continue to engage with their US and Iranian counterparts to support implementation of the agreement.