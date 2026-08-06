Pakistan PM, army chief heads to Saudi Arabia for key talks

Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir will undertake a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia from Thursday as Islamabad seeks to reinforce its strategic partnership with Riyadh against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia.

Pakistan last week said it is “doing its utmost” to bring the US and Iran back to the negotiating table under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 18.

Sharif, who last visited Saudi Arabia, is leading a high-level delegation for the August 6-8 visit. Apart from Munir, the high-level delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other federal ministers, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement posted on X.

Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister, concluded a visit to Jordan after attending a ministerial meeting on Jerusalem and is already in Saudi Arabia. He will directly join the prime minister’s delegation there, the FO said.

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Curtain Raiser: Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

(06-08 August 2026)



🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dHwY66N2Dp — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) August 6, 2026

“During the visit, the prime minister will meet Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. Discussions would focus on consolidating the Pakistan-Saudi bilateral relationship and exchange views on areas of regional and international developments of mutual interests,” the statement said.

The visit, it said, reflected Pakistan’s long-standing partnership with Saudi Arabia, rooted in decades of mutual trust, cooperation and brotherhood.

“Although taking place amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, the visit carries significance beyond the immediate crisis and short-term considerations. It will further strengthen bilateral relations, deepen strategic cooperation, enhance coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest and also reinforce multilateral cooperation,” the FO said.

The visit comes at a time when the West Asia conflict has widened across multiple fronts, prompting Gulf states to strengthen regional security coordination.

Earlier on July 30, Saudi Arabia proposed a Multinational Maritime Defence Coalition (MMDC) aimed at safeguarding commercial shipping lanes and critical energy supply routes through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Fourteen countries, including Pakistan, expressed support for the initiative, underscoring growing concerns over the security of one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors, according to reports.

Islamabad simultaneously reiterated its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security and stressed the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted flow of lawful maritime commerce through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia further deepened their defence ties last year by signing a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, which became operational earlier this year.

Its implementation coincided with Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the United States, reflecting Islamabad’s attempt to balance its close strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia while maintaining channels of communication with Tehran.

Under the defence framework, Pakistan has also deployed military personnel and aircraft to Saudi Arabia to support joint training, defence cooperation and the kingdom’s security requirements.

Pakistan also relies on Saudi Arabia for loans to stabilise its economy. A provisional foreign economic assistance report by the Ministry of Economic Affairs said that Saudi Arabia extended a fresh loan of USD 3 billion in deposits besides extending the USD 5 billion facility for another three years in 2025/26.