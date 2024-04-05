Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia visit from Saturday

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on his maiden three-day visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday to meet the Saudi leadership and discuss issues of mutual interest, it was announced here on Friday.

Sharif, who assumed office as Pakistan’s prime minister for a second time last month, will also perform Umrah (in Makkah) and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif (in Medina) during the visit from April 6 to 8 during the last days of Ramadan, according to the Foreign Office.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Information and Economic Affairs, it said.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman and discuss issues of mutual interests. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

Pakistan and the kingdom have long-standing fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity. The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing their fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations, the Foreign Office said.