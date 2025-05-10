Pakistan reopens airspace after ceasefire with India

Pakistan’s airspace remained closed for a certain duration and routes due to the tension with India, which hampered regular air traffic, resulting in inconvenience for passengers.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th May 2025 8:00 pm IST
An aircraft on a runway ready to take off from an airport for airport in Telangana story.
Representation Image

Islamabad: Pakistan announced on Saturday that it was opening its airspace for all kinds of traffic, shortly after the announcement of a ceasefire with India.

Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) made the announcement as apparently normalcy returns to the country after the raging tension with India seems to be ending.

“All airports in the country are available for normal flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the relevant airline for the latest schedule of their flights,” the PAA said.

MS Creative School
Also Read
India, Pakistan agree to full, immediate ceasefire

It also said that Pakistan’s airspace has been fully restored for all types of flights, and all airports in the country are available for normal flight operations.

Pakistan’s airspace remained closed for a certain duration and routes due to the tension with India, which hampered regular air traffic, resulting in inconvenience for passengers.

The decision to open airspace showed that clouds on the horizon of Pakistan and India are lifting.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th May 2025 8:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button