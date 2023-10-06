Pakistan SC Bar Association hails initiatives of Indian Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court of India for initiatives such as e-filing, making available judgments in local languages and development of e-courts.

It also expressed belief that fostering interactions between legal communities can significantly contribute to “improving bilateral relations between our countries”.

The SCBAP, in a letter to Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) of India president and senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala, said its lawyers would like to visit India to see the developments.

“The SCBAP commends the initiatives undertaken by the Supreme Court of India, such as E-filing, judgments in local languages, the development of E-Courts, and various welfare schemes for lawyers. Similar initiatives have also been introduced by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, including the availability of video link facilities, cause lists on our website, and numerous other measures aimed at enhancing the ease of access for lawyers,” the Pakistan’s lawyers’ body said.

“The SCBAP would like to visit as well as invite SCBA so as to acquaint ourselves with the initiatives undertaken by Supreme Court of India and to reciprocate by sharing our own experiences and practices,” it said.

Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan Secretary M Akhtar Shabbir said, “We believe that fostering interactions between our legal communities can significantly contribute to improving bilateral relations between our countries”.