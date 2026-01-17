Pakistan security forces kill 12 terrorists in Balochistan

Karachi: Pakistan security forces killed 12 terrorists after they attacked two banks and a police station in restive southwestern Balochistan province, a military statement issued on Saturday, January 17, said.

“Around 15-20 terrorists had attacked two banks and a police station in Kharan town, where they took some personnel hostage who were later rescued unharmed during a clean-up operation,” according to the statement issued by the military’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The terrorists looted 3.4 million PKR from the banks on January 15 and tried to escape. Twelve of them were killed in three separate gun battles following the incident, it added.

The ISPR said the terrorists involved in the attack on Kharan town were also involved in other terror attacks in the province.

A sanitisation operation is still underway in Kharan and the surrounding areas, it added.

The attack on Kharan is this year’s biggest terror attack in the province, which has been riddled by violence and terror attacks for years now, with last year proving to be the deadliest, according to reports by independent think tanks.