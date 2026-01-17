Pakistan security forces kill 12 terrorists in Balochistan

The ISPR said the terrorists involved in the attack on Kharan town were also involved in other terror attacks in the province.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th January 2026 1:10 pm IST
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Army

Karachi: Pakistan security forces killed 12 terrorists after they attacked two banks and a police station in restive southwestern Balochistan province, a military statement issued on Saturday, January 17, said.

“Around 15-20 terrorists had attacked two banks and a police station in Kharan town, where they took some personnel hostage who were later rescued unharmed during a clean-up operation,” according to the statement issued by the military’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The terrorists looted 3.4 million PKR from the banks on January 15 and tried to escape. Twelve of them were killed in three separate gun battles following the incident, it added.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The ISPR said the terrorists involved in the attack on Kharan town were also involved in other terror attacks in the province.

A sanitisation operation is still underway in Kharan and the surrounding areas, it added.

The attack on Kharan is this year’s biggest terror attack in the province, which has been riddled by violence and terror attacks for years now, with last year proving to be the deadliest, according to reports by independent think tanks.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th January 2026 1:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button