Pakistan shuts Iran, Afghanistan borders for polling day

Islamabad: Pakistan has closed its border with neighbouring Iran and Afghanistan for ensuring security during the national elections.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that to ensure full security during the general elections, border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran would remain closed both for cargo and pedestrians on Thursday (February 8), and normal operations would resume on Friday, local media reported.

On UN rights office raising concern over security for the polls, Baloch in a statement on Wednesday said that security plans had been finalised to hold the elections as per the electoral laws of Pakistan, The Nation reported.

“Our judicial system provides for fair trial and due process. Domestic legal remedies are avail­able in case of any complaints in the electoral process,” she added.

Twin terrorist attacks rocked Pishin and Qilla Saifullah in Balochistan province on Wednesday, leaving scores of people dead and injuring dozens.