Pakistan stands with Bangladesh on India game boycott: Sharif

Karachi: Calling Pakistan’s boycott of their T20 World Cup match against India an “appropriate decision”, the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that it was a “considered stance” to support Bangladesh.

Pakistan‘s cricket team has been told by the government to skip the February 15 game in Colombo after Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland for refusing to play its games in India on account of “security concerns”.

“We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” Sharif stated after a government meeting here.

“We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh,” he added.

A livid ICC has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board of serious consequences if it fails to show up for the high-profile match, which is a money magnet at the big event for sponsors, broadcasters and advertisers.

The world body has hoped that the PCB will “consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.”

Pakistan has reached Colombo for its other preliminary engagements, starting with a game against the Netherlands on Saturday.

The country’s cricket board has already made it clear that it supports the government’s position and would go by its advice even if a rematch against India crops up during the knockout stage.

Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India for its share of matches was after its pacer Mustafizur Rahman was ousted from the IPL on BCCI’s instructions. The Indian Board did not specify the reasons but it came amid increased attacks on Hindus there.