Pakistan team enjoys food at Peshawar Restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Pakistan cricket team, currently in Hyderabad, has enjoyed Hyderabadi cuisine at Peshawar Restaurant.

In photographs shared later on Peshawar’s Instagram handle, the restaurant’s owner, Moid, can be seen alongside Pakistani cricketers Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and others.

The Pakistan team has been savoring Hyderabadi dishes, including biryani, on multiple occasions since their arrival in Hyderabad. They were spotted at a few restaurants including Peshawar in Hyderabad.

After tasting the local biryani, they compared it to Karachi biryani. Except for Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam, the other cricketers feel that Hyderabad biryani surpasses the one from their hometown in Karachi.

Recently, the Pakistan cricket team was spotted enjoying dinner at the ‘Jewel of Nizam’ in Hyderabad. A video shared on the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shows Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, amidst tight security in the city.

🎥 Hangout in Hyderabad: Glimpses from the Pakistan team dinner 🍽️#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/R2mB9rQurN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2023

In the video, the team can also be seen admiring a painting of the VII Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, at the ‘Jewel of Nizam.’

Besides visiting the ‘Jewel of Nizam’ and Peshawar Restaurant, the Pakistan team was seen enjoying their time in Hyderabad.

Pakistan begins ICC World Cup with spectacular victory

Pakistan beat the Netherlands by 81 runs. Riding on Haris Rauf’s brilliant bowling display and the impressive batting performances of Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel, Pakistan made a winning start to their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign, securing an 81-run victory over the Netherlands on Friday.

Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with his figures of 3/43, while Hasan Ali took two wickets as the Babar Azam-led side bowled out the Netherlands for 205 in their pursuit of a 286-run target.

Brief scores: Pakistan 286 all out in 49 overs (Mohd Rizwan 68, Saud Shakeel 68; Bas de Leede 4-62) beat Netherlands 205 all out in 41 overs (Vikramjit Singh 52, Bas de Leede 67; Haris Rauf 3-43) by 81 runs.