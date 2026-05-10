Pakistan: Three policemen killed in militant attack in KPK

The security forces frustrated a major suicide attack on a Police Station in restive Bannu district and destroyed an explosives-laden vehicle before it could reach its target

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th May 2026 8:32 am IST
Policemen injured in militant attack in KPK, Pakistan, with debris and damage visible in the scene.
Blast site in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar: At least three policemen were killed and several others injured on Saturday, May 9, in a suicide bomb attack at a police station, followed by gunfire between security personnel and militants in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The security forces frustrated a major suicide attack on a Police Station in restive Bannu district and destroyed an explosives-laden vehicle before it could reach its target, a police official said.

Initial reports suggest that several civilian houses in the vicinity suffered heavy damage due to the blast, while the roofs of multiple homes collapsed.

Subhan Bakery

A large number of militants attacked the police station after the blast, triggering heavy gunfire. At least three policemen were killed in the gunfire, while many sustained injuries, police said. 

Officials said dozens of attackers had surrounded the checkpoint during the assault.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th May 2026 8:32 am IST

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