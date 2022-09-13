Pakistan to ensure transparent aid distribution to flood victims via e-platform

Islamabad: Pakistan has launched a “digital flood dashboard” to ensure transparency in the distribution of aid to the people affected by the catastrophic deluge across the country.

Aiming to provide information to the general public and development partners about the flood relief assistance being received from within the country and abroad, the dashboard was launched at a session of the National Flood Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) here, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking at the session, Ahsan Iqbal, the chairperson of the NFRCC, urged the public to support flood victims by generously donating to them, adding that the government will ensure transparency in the distribution of the donations, and keep the public abreast of relief measures through the online portal.

He said that the floods have affected 33 million people, and the damages caused by them are being assessed on daily basis with the cooperation of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, the UN, and provincial governments.

He added that initial calculations of the damages are being made, but the final estimate will be made only after the flood waters recede.

According to the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 1,396 people have been killed and 12,728 others injured in separate rain and flood-releated accidents from June 14 to September 9.

The flood water washed away 6,674.7 km of roads and 269 bridges in the country during the same period, the NDMA said, adding that 1,743,345 houses were destroyed and 750,223 animals perished in the calamity.

According to details shared by the NFRCC on Monday, 7,119.2 tonnes of food items along with 1,271.1 tonnes of sustenance items and 4,784,460 medicine items have been collected as donations so far.