Pakistan to mark May 10, when India ended Op Sindoor, as ‘Marka-e-Haq Day’ 

Shehbaz Sharif applauded US President Donald Trump for his role in stopping the war.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th May 2026 7:31 am IST|   Updated: 11th May 2026 7:32 am IST
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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Sunday that May 10 will be celebrated as “Marka-e-Haq Day” annually.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of “Marka-e-Haq,” the name given by Islamabad to last year’s four-day conflict with India, Shehbaz also claimed that Pakistani armed forces gave a “historic and befitting response” to the enemy.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating at least 100 terrorists.

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The action triggered a rapid escalation in tensions, with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10, 2025, following talks over the hotline between army officials of the two sides.

Trump stopped war: Shehbaz Sharif

Addressing the event, PM Sharif applauded US President Donald Trump for his role in stopping the war. He also thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping for their diplomatic and political support during the conflict.

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India maintains that the understanding to stop military actions was reached directly between the two sides.

Speaking on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari said the battle demonstrated what Pakistani armed forces are capable of when the country stands behind them as one.

A planned fly past was aborted at the last minute due to bad weather.

At the start of the PM address, one minute of silence was observed for those killed during the conflict.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th May 2026 7:31 am IST|   Updated: 11th May 2026 7:32 am IST

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