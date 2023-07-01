Pakistan to send delegation to inspect World Cup venues in India

Pakistan will send a security delegation to inspect venues for the ICC World Cup 2023, set to be held in India this year.

According to a report of the Press Trust of India (PTI), the decision on when to send the delegation will be taken after the Pakistan Cricket Board elects its new chairman.

“The security delegation will go with representation from the PCB to inspect the venues where Pakistan will play and also the security and other arrangements made for them in the World Cup,” PTI quoted an official source from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ministry.

Also Read ICC Cricket World Cup: Hyderabad to host Pakistan for two games

The delegation’s report will also mention if it requires a change in venues where the team is designated to play.

Final confirmation on Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup would only be announced after government clearance, the report added.

This is standard procedure for all tours to India, even in other sports, the report said.

The World Cup will be held from October 5 to November 19. Venue across 10 Indian cities will host matches.