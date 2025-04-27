Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire for third consecutive night

Officials said Indian Army soldiers 'responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire'.

Indian Army personnel conduct search operation.
Indian Army personnel conduct search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024.

Srinagar: Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing, violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday and added Indian Army soldiers “responded effectively”.

This was the third consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

“On the intervening night of April 26-27, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and the Rampur sectors,” the officials said.

They said Indian Army soldiers “responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire”.

