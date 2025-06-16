Pakistan will nuke Israel if it nukes Iran: Iranian commander

In the increasing Middle East tensions, a high-ranking Iranian military commander asserted that Pakistan would counterattack with nuclear weapons if Israel were to attack Iran with nukes.

General Mohsen Rezaei, an influential leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and a member of the Iranian National Security Council, said that in a televised interview.

“Pakistan has promised that if Israel ever uses a nuclear bomb against Iran, they will fire a nuclear bomb at Israel,” Rezaei said, as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated over the weekend.

The ongoing hostilities have already claimed at least 248 lives, 230 in Iran and 18 in Israel, amid a heavy exchange of missiles. While Rezaei’s statement suggests deepening ties between Tehran and Islamabad, Pakistan has yet to officially confirm any nuclear-related assurance.

Rezaei also indicated Iran having “hidden capabilities” not yet unveiled to the world, threatening more escalation if acted against. He commended Pakistan for supporting Iran diplomatically, remarking further that the Muslim world should come together to counter Israeli aggression.

While Pakistan has complained against Israel’s nuclear capability, particularly after the recent tensions earlier this year, it did not make any official comment regarding nuclear reprisal.

Defence minister Khawaja Asif deplored Western countries for empowering Israel, cautioning that continued support for what he termed as a “rogue state” would entail war engulfing the entire region.

The United States, politically supporting Israel, has not become militarily engaged with Tehran. President Donald Trump, in his strongest words since entering office, warned Iran not to attack the US, vowing a huge military response.