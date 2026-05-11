Pakistan X India: Hasan Raheem, Talwiinder perform live for 1st time

The historic moment took place at the History venue in Toronto during the North American leg of Raheem’s DKP Tour

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th May 2026 12:36 pm IST
A woman and a man hugging on stage during a music event, with another performer speaking into a microphon.
Hasan Raheem and Talwiinder (Instagram)

Toronto: It is often said that while politics builds walls, art is the force that tears them down. In a world where geography and diplomacy often keep people apart, the stage remains a sacred space where shared language and rhythm reign supreme. This sentiment was brought to life in spectacular fashion this past weekend as Pakistani sensation Hasan Raheem and Indian indie powerhouse Talwiinder shared a stage for the first time, proving that while they may be divided by borders, they are indissolubly united by their craft.

Image Source: Zoia Haroon/Instagram

The historic moment took place at the History venue in Toronto during the North American leg of Raheem’s DKP Tour. For years, fans have streamed their cross-border hit ‘Wishes’ millions of times, but the physical distance between their respective home countries meant a joint live performance remained a distant dream, until now.

As the melodic chords of their hit track began to play, the crowd erupted when Talwiinder walked out from the wings to join Hasan Raheem. Going by the viral social media clips, the chemistry was instantaneous.

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Hasan Raheem, known for his laid-back R&B vibes, and Talwiinder, celebrated for his soulful, haunting vocals, complemented each other perfectly. The energy in the room was so electric that the duo reportedly performed the song three times back-to-back to satisfy a crowd that refused to let the moment end.

At one point, Raheem even introduced Talwiinder to the audience as his brother from another mother.’ They even hugged each other. The two were also seen backstage and on stage vibing to classic Punjabi anthems like Abrar-ul-Haq’s ‘Nach Punjaban’.

Social media has since been flooded with clips of the performance, with fans across South Asia hailing it as a ‘win for music.’

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th May 2026 12:36 pm IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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