Pakistan yet to turn up for Asia Cup clash against UAE after ICC’s refusal

Pakistan had held Pycroft responsible for the embarrassment it faced after Indian players refused to shake hands following their match on Sunday.

Pakistan team in Asia Cup 2025
Dubai: Pakistan’s cricket team on Wednesday refused to leave its hotel for the must-win Asia Cup group match against the UAE after the country’s demand to have Andy Pycroft removed as match referee was rejected for a second time by the ICC.

Pakistan had held Pycroft responsible for the embarrassment it faced after Indian players refused to shake hands following their match on Sunday as a mark of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Pycroft will remain match referee for Wednesday’s game, and if Pakistan don’t turn up, UAE will be awarded full points,” well-placed sources in the tournament told PTI.

A PCB source said the players “have been told to stay in their rooms and wait for further instructions.”

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th September 2025 6:49 pm IST

