Pakistani actor slams Kriti Sanon’s new song, ‘Show some respect’

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has voiced his concerns about the makers of Do Patti for remaking a classic song by the late singer Reshma.

In the upcoming film, starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, Reshma’s song Akhiyaan Nu Rehan De has been turned into a fast-paced dance track called Akhiyaan De Kol. Kriti Sanon performs this version in a red leather outfit, and while some fans enjoyed it, others, including Siddiqui, are left upset.

Siddiqui shared his thoughts on social media, saying, “Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff.”

Who Was Reshma?

Reshma was a famous Pakistani folk singer known for her powerful voice and songs like Lambi Judai and Dama Dam Mast Kalandar. Her music connected with people across South Asia, making her a beloved artist. The original version of Akhiyaan Nu Rehan De was filled with emotion, and many fans feel that the new remix doesn’t honor her legacy properly.

While Siddiqui’s criticism caught attention, not everyone agrees with him. Some fans are enjoying the new version, especially praising Kriti’s dance moves. However, other celebrities, such as Pakistani actress Mishi Khan, have also criticized the remix, stating that it ruined the original song.

This is not the first time Bollywood has been criticized for remixing older songs. While some remixes are popular, many fans believe that constantly reworking classic tracks diminishes the beauty of the originals.

Despite the controversy, Do Patti is generating excitement. The movie is notable for Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer and features her in a double role. The story follows Kajol’s character, a tough cop involved in a complex family drama. The film will release on Netflix on October 25.