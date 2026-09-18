Pakistani actors support Katrina Kaif after body-shaming row

Hyderabad: Pakistani celebrities have rallied behind Bollywood star Katrina Kaif after entertainment commentator and RJ Dr Ejaz Waris made derogatory remarks about her appearance and post-pregnancy weight.

The controversy began after Waris shared a video reacting to Katrina’s recent appearance at the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Mocking the actress’s changed appearance, he said, “Yeh toh amma lag rahi hain Vicky Kaushal ki,” and claimed he was “shocked” to see her looking that way.

Waris also advised Katrina to keep herself “within limits,” remarks that many social media users labelled misogynistic and insensitive, particularly as they targeted a new mother’s body.

The video triggered widespread backlash not only in India but also in Waris’ own country, Pakistan. Several Pakistani celebrities and social media users publicly called him out for turning a woman’s appearance into entertainment. Following the growing criticism, Waris reportedly deleted the original video from his Instagram account.

Hania Aamir then shared a strongly worded note on her Instagram Stories, condemning the use of women’s bodies, faces, age and personal lives as entertainment.

“In 2026, using women’s bodies, faces, appearances, age and personal lives as a punchline is ridiculous,” the note read. It added that having an opinion does not give anyone a free pass to turn a woman’s existence into content.

Hania further urged social media users to stop rewarding such content with views and engagement. “Women are not public property. Their bodies are not public commentary,” the statement read.

Pakistani actress Aidah Sheikh also addressed the controversy through an Instagram video. Calling out the normalisation of online harassment, she said, “Humne freedom of opinion mein bullying, body shaming aur harassment ko kab se normalise kar diya?”

Explaining the difference between an opinion and body shaming, Aidah added, “Opinion yeh hua ki mujhe burger khana pasand nahi hai. Yeh nahi ki tum burger mat khao, tum moti ho. That’s not an opinion, that’s body shaming.”

She also slammed people who casually write off successful women online, pointing out the audacity of someone earning Rs 20,000 declaring that a woman worth Rs 400 crore is “finished.” Aidah said such trolls need a reality check and should be shown both a mirror and their bank account before commenting on others.

Ali Zafar, who worked with Katrina in the 2011 film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, also posted a video supporting his former co-star. Without naming Waris, the singer-actor said he had heard troubling comments about a colleague being compared over how she looked earlier and how she appears now.

Ali asked men to look at themselves before judging women and questioned the unrealistic beauty standards created by society. He noted that actresses in Pakistan face similar scrutiny.

“Har insaan apni justuju se guzar raha hota hai, humein nahi pata,” he said, urging people to show kindness because everyone may be fighting battles invisible to others.

What began as one commentator’s remarks has now sparked a much wider conversation, with voices from Pakistan itself reminding trolls that motherhood changes a woman’s body, but never gives strangers the right to publicly shame her.