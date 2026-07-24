Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem backs students in India

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem has extended her support to students protesting in India, joining the growing chorus of voices speaking up for the country’s youth.

Taking to Instagram, the Khaie star shared a post that read, “Empathetic people CANNOT be apolitical. It requires HUGE amount of self-centredness to not be well-read during these times. Or any.”

She followed it with a message of solidarity for the protesters, writing, “Sending strength to all the students in India.”

Durefishan’s message comes as visuals from the student protests continue to dominate social media, sparking anger and concern over the treatment of young protesters. Her post quickly caught attention, especially as several users praised the Pakistani actress for speaking up about an issue unfolding across the border.

At a time when many Indian celebrities are facing criticism for their silence or delayed reactions, Durefishan’s brief but direct message has stood out. Despite not being from India, the actress made it clear that issues concerning students and their rights cannot simply be ignored.

Her reaction also shows how the ongoing protests have moved beyond political and geographical boundaries, with artists and public figures from neighbouring Pakistan expressing solidarity with India’s youth.