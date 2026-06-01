Pakistani actress hits out at Dananeer Mobeen: ‘Get over yourself’

Islamabad: Pakistani showbiz never stays short of drama. A fresh controversy appears to be brewing between rising star Dananeer Mobeen and actress Alizeh Shah after a viral video sparked speculation of an indirect dig, leading to online debate and fan reactions.

The controversy began when Alizeh Shah shared a video of herself singing a few lines from the viral Bollywood song Saiyyara while holding her nose. Many social media users interpreted the clip as a mockery of Dananeer Mobeen’s singing attempt, prompting criticism against Alizeh and fueling speculation about a possible feud between the two actresses.

However, Alizeh was quick to deny the claims. Taking to Instagram, she issued a lengthy clarification, insisting that the video had nothing to do with Dananeer. The actress stated that she never mentioned Dananeer by name and accused fans of drawing conclusions without context.

In her statement, Alizeh also took aim at Dananeer’s management team, suggesting that the controversy was intentionally amplified. She further referenced Dananeer’s recent film Mera Lyari, claiming that the actress was unnecessarily connecting unrelated events to herself. Alizeh maintained that the video was simply meant as a humorous post and not a personal attack on anyone.

“I honestly feel sorry for the girl. If she didn’t start this rumor herself, then she needs to fire her manager. Because who told her that video was for her? The universe doesn’t revolve around you, man. Get over yourself. It was just a silly video of me saying, ‘Mosam zara sa bigra,’ that’s why I was holding my nose and singing like that. Is everyone’s sense of humor broken, or are you guys dumb enough to believe anything? I feel that her manager did this on purpose. I’m sorry your film couldn’t become a hit, but that doesn’t mean you can pick up anything, connect it to yourself, and claim that you were trolled. And guess who is managing her? Umer Mukhtar. I hired him as a manager five years ago and fired him after a month. Such a pathetic move to play the victim. I never mentioned that girl’s name, I don’t know her, I’ve never met her, and my video had nothing to do with her. This man simply found out that my new serial is about to air and is trying to connect anything and everything to create controversy. If you think that worked, Umer, then you’re delusional because I’m unstoppable.”

Despite Alizeh’s strong response, Dananeer Mobeen has not publicly reacted to the remarks so far. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see whether the actress will address the controversy or choose to stay silent.

Alizeh Shah is known for her performances in popular dramas such as Ehd-e-Wafa, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and Ishq Tamasha. Dananeer Mobeen, meanwhile, rose to fame with her viral Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video in 2021 and has since established herself as a successful actress through projects including Sinf-e-Aahan, Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri, Very Filmy, and Meem Se Mohabbat.

For now, the social media storm continues, with fans closely watching to see if this online exchange develops into a full-fledged celebrity feud.