Pakistani actress in Prabhas’ next movie, confirmed: Report

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Prabhas is set to work on a new film directed by Hanu Raghavpudi, which is said to be a romantic period drama. The latest update on the movie is that Sajal Aly, Pakistan’s highest-paid actress, is also a part of the project. This will mark her return to the Indian film industry after her last appearance in Mom (2017) alongside Sridevi.

According to Filmfare, Sajal Aly will star opposite Prabhas in the upcoming movie titled Fauji. The shooting for this period drama is scheduled to start on August 24 in Hyderabad. Although an official announcement about the lead actress is yet to be made, there have been rumors that other actresses like Mrunal Thakur were also considered for the role.

Sajal Aly and Prabhas (Instagram)

Adding more excitement to the project, Iman Esmail, a talented dancer and choreographer from Delhi, is set to make her Tollywood debut. She was recently seen at a pooja ceremony, sparking further interest in her involvement in the film.

This news follows the recent buzz about Fawad Khan’s possible return to Bollywood, signaling a trend of cross-border collaborations. Sources close to the Fauji project have hinted that Sajal Aly’s involvement is almost certain, though neither she nor the filmmakers have confirmed it yet.

Fauji is expected to be set in the pre-independence era and is described as an action-packed drama with a mix of romance. Prabhas, who recently found success with Kalki 2898 AD, will be exploring a new genre with this film.