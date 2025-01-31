Islamabad: Pakistani entertainment industry is all set to witness its biggest wedding of 2025 as actors Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are ready to embark on a new journey together. After months of speculation, the couple has finally confirmed their wedding, leaving fans overjoyed.

Kubra Khan & Gohar Rasheed’s Wedding in Makkah

Amid the excitement, Kubra and Gohar’s wedding invitation has been making rounds on social media. Pakistani portals have confirmed that the couple will get married in a Nikah ceremony in Makkah, while all pre-wedding festivities will be held in Pakistan.

Though the exact date hasn’t been officially announced, insiders claim that the wedding will take place on February 2, 2025. Close friends and family members are expected to accompany the couple for the special Nikah ceremony.

The Official Announcement

The lovebirds made their wedding official through a beautifully shot Instagram video, featuring their closest friends, which has taken social media by storm.

Earlier this month, when Kubra was asked if she was getting married in February, she cheekily responded, “Apparently, I am”, further fueling speculations.

For those unaware, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed shared the screen in Jannat Se Aagay in 2023, and their off-screen chemistry has had fans rooting for them ever since.

With their wedding just around the corner, fans can’t wait to see the dreamy celebrations unfold!